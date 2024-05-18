Lone Oak ISD staff member placed on administrative leave amid allegations

May 17—A staff member of Lone Oak ISD was placed on administrative leave and escorted from the College Street Academy campus on Thursday amid an investigation into allegations the staff member was involved in an "inappropriate relationship" with a student.

According to a statement made by LOISD superintendent Janeé Carter Thursday afternoon, the staff member was placed on administrative leave and the Hunt County Sheriff's Office was called immediately after she learned of the allegations and confirmed the identity of the individual who was accused of the offenses.

The investigation is being conducted by both LOISD administration and the Sheriff's Office, and the district is also in the process of filing reports with both Texas Child Protective Services and the Texas Education Agency.

"We are aware that this situation may be the subject of considerable discussion. While we cannot comment on an ongoing investigation, we invite you to contact our administration office if you have information that you believe is relevant to the investigation," Carter said in her statement.

"Our sincere hope is that all our parents, guardians and students feel that they may always bring any concerns to their campus principal's attention and know that those concerns will be taken seriously."

Lone Oak ISD's central office can be contacted at (903) 662-5427 or communication@loisd.net.