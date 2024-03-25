Londoners quitting the city ’far more likely’ to head to South East or abroad than North

Londoners who say they may quit the city are far more likely to be heading to the South East or abroad than to the North or Midlands, a new poll suggests.

The YouGov survey for the Mile End Institute at Queen Mary University of London found that a quarter of adults living in the capital say they probably will not be doing so in five years’ time, with 60 per cent expecting to still be in the city.

Out of the 24 per cent who think they will move out, 26 per cent say they are likely to relocate to the South East, nine per cent the South West and seven per cent the East of England.

The sample size for the “movers” is just under 300 so these findings need to be treated with slightly more caution than a 1,000-strong poll which has a margin of error of three per cent.

But a significant figure of 14 per cent said they were likely to move to a country in the rest of the world, outside Europe, with eight per cent to a European country.

As for the other regions of the UK, just one per cent of this group of “movers” from London say they expected to head to the East Midlands, one per cent to the North West, one per cent to Yorkshire and the Humber, and one per cent to Wales.

Two per cent named the West Midlands, three per cent the North East, three per cent Scotland, and zero per cent Northern Ireland.

Dr Elizabeth Simon, postdoctoral researcher in British politics at QMUL, said: “The fact that a third of those who suggest they may leave the capital in the next five years would be likely to relocate to the two government office regions geographically contiguous with London (South East and East of England) may suggest that they plan to continue working in the capital (assuming they do so already), and to commute from their new residence in a nearby region.”

Other factors in the poll findings may be the city’s population make-up with many citizens from around the world, and also the more centralised system of government and other structures in the UK, compared to countries such as Germany with its “lander”.

When people were asked to name up to three reasons why they probably will not be living in London in five years’ time:

* 54 per cent said to move somewhere less expensive

* 28 per cent to live somewhere safer, or less affected by crime

* 28 per cent to have a change in lifestyle

* 27 per cent to move to a more rural environment

* 19 per cent to buy a first home

* 17 per cent to be closer to family or friends

* 13 per cent to buy a larger home

* 13 per cent to live somewhere cleaner

* 12 per cent to live somewhere less affected by pollution

Ten per cent to retire, seven per cent to take up a new job or occupation, and four per cent to travel.

* YouGov interviewed 1,113 adults online in London between February 12 and 19. Data are weighted.