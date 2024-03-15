Londonderry man charged with animal cruelty after 5 dead cats found in basement

Mar. 15—A Londonderry man is facing charges of animal cruelty and breach of bail after police say they found five dead cats in the basement of a flea-infested condominium.

Robert Gerhold, 60, was arrested on Wednesday by Officer Brittany Reitze and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of breach of bail, following an investigation that began last August.

Gerhold was held on preventative detention.

Officer Reitze responded to a report of a neighborhood dispute at a group of attached condominiums on Holly Lane in August. Gerhold's neighbors reported their condominiums were infested with fleas and could smell the strong odor of cat urine in their basements, police said.

Officer Reitze determined Gerhold had active bail conditions preventing him from owning any animals stemming from a 2023 animal cruelty case.

In that instance, Gerhold was one of two people accused of moving out of a foreclosed home in Manchester and leaving behind 14 cats without nourishment for weeks.

A search warrant was granted for Gerhold's residence, and once inside the residence Londondery police reported finding two living cats and five dead cats.

"The two living cats had visible fleas crawling on them, and their living conditions were less than adequate," police said in a statement. "There was no indication that the cats were being treated for the flea infestation."

The five dead cats were found in a container in the basement "covered in dead and alive fleas," police said.

The living cats were seized from the residence and brought to the Manchester Animal Shelter. The dead cats were transferred to the N.H. Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for a necropsy, a post-mortem examination on an animal species performed to determine a cause of death.

In March 2023, Gerhold and Meghan Williams were arrested by Londonderry police on 14 counts of animal cruelty after Manchester police said the pair moved out of their foreclosed home on Seames Drive, leaving behind over two dozen cats behind to suffer without nourishment for weeks.

In October 2022, Manchester officers were called to 312 Seames Drive, where a neighbor told them he had not seen the residents in weeks and could see multiple cats inside.

The officers "could smell a strong odor of ammonia coming through an open window," the news release said. Inside, they could see a dead cat in a corner and furniture flipped over, torn up and covered in feces.

No food or water had been left for the animals. Several "extremely thin" cats, sick and with missing fur, were found inside the home, police said.

The police department's animal control officer removed 10 sick cats and four dead animals from inside the home, the news release said.