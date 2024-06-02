London Shopping Center Road will be closed beginning Monday, June 3

Jun. 2—MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that the London Shopping Center Road will be closed to through traffic starting on Monday, June 3 at 7 a.m. and will reopen on Tuesday, June 18 at 5 p.m. (traffic signal No. 6).

The closure is needed for construction of a new entrance onto KY 192 as part of the KY 192 congestion reduction project.

Motorists will still be able to access the shopping center through intersection signal No. 5 at the post office and Walgreens.

All other businesses can be accessed through signal No. 6. All businesses will be open during this time and the public will have access to businesses through the applicable signal identified above.

Motorists are advised to use caution during this period and be aware of signage, road crews and other drivers. The work is dependent on weather conditions.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

A map of the project is available here: Laurel_KY192_WalgreensKrogers_2024.jpg