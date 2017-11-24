London Police Stand Down After Finding No Sign of Gunfire at Oxford Circus

The evacuation of Oxford Circus in London appears to have been from a false alarm. Police have stood down and stations reopened.

London police have found no evidence of gunfire after an incident at one of London’s busiest underground stations and the surrounding streets. Oxford Circus station was evacuated amid initial reports of gunshots, resulting in a stampede to exit the station.

London Underground said that Oxford Circus and Bond Street stations, which had both been evacuated and locked down, had been reopened.

Our response on #OxfordStreet has now been stood down. If you sought shelter in a building please now leave, and follow the direction of police officers on the ground if you need assistance — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 24, 2017

British Transport Police said: “Armed officers were quickly on scene, no evidence of gunfire found. The area was searched swiftly and we are working to lift cordons and reopen stations.”

A big thank you for bearing with us whilst we and @metpoliceuk responded to #OxfordCircus.



— BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

The Metropolitan Police tweeted: “We have not located any trace of suspects, evidence of shots fired or casualties. Officers still on scene. If you are in a building stay there, if you are on the street in Oxford Street leave the area. Officers continue to search the area.”

The police had earlier said they were responding to “a number of reports of shots fired” at Oxford Street and Oxford Circus station. “Police have responded as if the incident is terrorist related. Armed and unarmed officers are on scene and dealing along with colleagues from British Transport Police.”

The Oxford Circus station is at the heart of London’s shopping hub, Regent Street, and is only minutes away from Piccadilly Circus.

The British Transport Police reported one woman was injured in the rush to exit the station.

At this stage, we have received one report of a woman sustaining a minor injury when leaving Oxford Circus station. There are no other reported casualties. More updates to follow. — BTP (@BTP) November 24, 2017

