London mayoral election nominations close

Nominations for the London mayoral election will close on Wednesday, 27 March.

On 2 May, an estimated six million registered Londoners will be able to vote for the mayor of London and the 25 London Assembly Members.

All major political parties have announced their candidates.

The official list of candidates will be announced no later than BST 16:00 on 2 April but the announcement will likely be earlier.

All candidates need a total of 330 signatures of people on the electoral register in London supporting the nomination.

Normally it consists of 10 from each London borough and 10 from the City of London.

They will also need a deposit of £10,000 which is returned to them after the election if they poll more than 5%.

In the last mayoral election, 20 candidates stood - a record.

The election itself will see more than 3,600 polling stations set up across London.

The stations will have 12,000+ staff and will open between BST 07:00 and BST 10:00. Another 10,000 staff will then be on hand to verify and count votes on the 3 and 4 May.

In order to Register to vote, you must be aged 18 or over on 2 May 2024, living in London and a British, qualifying Commonwealth or EU citizen.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk