Labour Claims Victory for Sadiq Khan in London Mayor Election

(Bloomberg) -- Labour claimed victory for Sadiq Khan in the London mayoral election, as early returns showed swings to the incumbent’s party even in some outer borough areas where his Conservative opponent was expected to perform better.

Results from the first seven of London’s 14 constituencies reporting on Saturday showed Khan with 44.8% of the vote compared with 30.9% for his main opponent, Susan Hall. The Labour mayor increased his vote share over his previous victory in 2021 in several constituencies.

Labour officials said Khan appeared on track for a third term and the BBC called the race in his favor. Candidates had been asked to come to City Hall at 4:30 p.m. for a possible declaration, the Press Association reported, citing city officials.

While Khan, 53, had been seen as easily winning a third term — leading some public opinion polls by double digits — turnout numbers released after Thursday’s vote fueled speculation of a close race. Some members of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party were hoping for a surprise result that could create momentum ahead of a general election due later this year.

A Conservative Party official said the early results spoke for themselves, and that the party would wait for further returns before commenting. Earlier Saturday, Labour leader Keir Starmer expressed confidence that Khan would win, saying the mayor “has got two terms of delivery behind him and I am confident that he has got another term of delivery in front of him.”

When Khan announced he was seeking another term, critics including some in his Labour Party predicted he would be vulnerable if the Conservatives mounted a credible challenge. His reelection margin in 2021 was much narrower than expected, with the mayor acknowledging then that the city of about 9 million people was “deeply divided” and scarred by Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Campaigning this time was also dominated by hot-button issues, not least community tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas war. Khan at times has found himself caught in the middle of the argument, in danger of losing votes among Jewish people angry at the regular pro-Palestinian marches in London as well as Muslims who accuse the Labour leadership under Starmer of not taking a robust enough stance on the Israeli response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

Meanwhile, a key Khan program designed to improve air quality has also been controversial. His expansion to London’s outer boroughs of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, a daily £12.50 ($15.70) charge on vehicles that don’t meet emissions standards, has triggered anger among residents. It was also blamed by many for Labour’s failure to win a key by-election in northwest London last July.

The London contest is one of six mayoral races that could be declared on Saturday, with Labour already winning three. Those outstanding include the West Midlands, where Conservative incumbent Andy Street is facing a potentially close race against Labour candidate Richard Parker.

--With assistance from Alex Wickham, Alex Morales and Stuart Biggs.

