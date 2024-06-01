New London man gets 20 years for ordering hit from prison

May 31—A judge in New London on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old former New London man to 20 years in prison for ordering the murder of his son's mother and her boyfriend from prison.

Shaquan Lee-Seales, who is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for killing a man during a drug dispute in 2015, was sentenced by Judge Shari Murphy in New London Superior Court. Lee-Seales was found guilty by a jury in February of conspiracy to commit murder and a host of other charges in connection with a Nov. 19, 2019 shooting in New London.

No one was injured in the shooting but police said a bullet was shot into a second-floor window of an apartment on Third Avenue where three young girls were sleeping. It was close to the location at Londonberry Gardens apartment complex where his son and his son's mother lived.

Three men were charged in the shooting, but Assistant State's Attorney Stephen Carney argued at trial that Lee-Seales had ordered the hits from prison where he was serving time for a manslaughter conviction in the 2015 shooting death of Gilberto Olivencia, a 29-year-old father of two.

Lee-Seales was less than two years into his prison sentence when he made a series of recorded calls from prison ordering the murders because he was upset over his son not being brought to visit him in prison enough. Lee-Seales had also expressed frustration that his son's mother told her son he had two fathers.

In the transcripts of the phone conversations, Lee-Seales says things like "this is a statement being made. My (expletive) better (expletive) do it (expletive) today. Not tomorrow (expletive). I want today (expletive) ... sling that (expletive) (expletive)," according to the police report.

In a 2020 letter, Lee-Seales wrote from prison to his brother, Bless Seales, "... have Sosa take care of that dog and make sure this time he goes to the pound and be out to sleep this time."

Carney said at trial it was evidence that Lee-Seales was still intent on having the boyfriend of his son's mother, whose nickname was "dog dog," killed.

The 20-year sentence will be served in addition to the 15 years Lee-Seales is serving.

Carney, who prosecuted the case, said "today's disposition reflects a significant sentence for a serious matter that put not only the intended victims, but also the wider community at risk."

Sakye Reels-Felder, 23, the man police said fired the shot, is serving an eight-year prison sentence after pleading guilty last year to attempted first-degree assault in connection with the murder plot.

