New London man charged with stalking defense attorney

Apr. 18—State police arrested a New London man this week on charges he stalked and harassed his former defense attorney.

Eliezer Vega, 46, of 325 Huntington St. in New London was charged April 15 with second-degree stalking and second-degree harassment after police obtained a warrant for his arrest. Police said he sent a series of increasingly hostile emails to attorney Robert Kappes, of the Hartford-based law firm Silvester & Kappes, who was appointed by the court to represent Vega in previous cases.

At one point during the pre-trial proceedings, Kappes withdraw as Vega's attorney at Vega's request. Among other pending cases, Vega was charged in April 2022 by Groton City police with second-degree assault, first-degree failure to appear in court and two counts of second-degree harassment.

Sometime in 2023, police said Vega started sending harassing emails in which Vega said he knew Kappes' wife's name, phone number and where she worked. In one email, police said Vega sent a video of himself driving past Kappes' home in southeastern Connecticut.

"I have your address. I know who your 4 children are," one email stated, according to police. "I'm also contacting everyone u ever sent to jail so they can come for u also."

In January, after Kappes informed Vega he would be blocking his emails, police said Vega responded by writing, "I AM A GOD YOU (expletive) DEVIL. YOUR TIME IS RUNNING OUT ON MY PLANET YOU DEVIL THE EARTH WILL CLEANSE ITSELF YOU PARASITE GET READY."

Court records show Vega has filed paperwork on his own behalf, threatening to sue police and other public officials for $500 million for "missed work days, nights in jail, pain and suffer, deprivation of rights, conspiracy against rights, due process violation..." One handwritten letter to the court appears to be addressed to "New London Slave Patrolers."

Vega's four pending cases in New London Superior Court are all on the trial list. He was free on bond until the latest arrest. He is now being held on a $100,000 bond at the Corrigan Correctional Center. Vega has previous convictions for third-degree assault, violation of a standing criminal protective order, violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct, records show. Vega is due back in court on May 15.

Kappes declined comment on Thursday.

g.smith@theday.com