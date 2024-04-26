New London man charged in fatal Gold Star crash

Apr. 25—State police have charged a New London man with negligent homicide in connection with a fatal crash and oil tanker rollover on the Gold Star Memorial Bridge last year.

Reginald Collins, 59, of 156 Garfield Ave., turned himself in on Wednesday after learning of the warrant for his arrest. State police allege the fiery accident was caused by Collins' failure to pull over into the shoulder of the highway after he realized he had a flat tire.

On April 21, 2023, police said Collins was traveling over the Gold Star Memorial Bridge on Interstate 95 south in his 2006 Toyota Avalon when his front driver side tire blew out. Collins, who had just purchased the used tires and was trying them out, had parked his car in the right lane of traffic when he was struck from behind by an oil tanker driven by 42-year-old Wallace "Wally" Fauquet III of Gales Ferry.

Fauquet's tanker rolled over and erupted into flames, engulfing the immediate area and causing damage to the bridge. Fauquet, a father of four who worked for Waterford-based McCarthy Heating Oil Service, died in the crash.

Collins, who was trapped in the driver's seat as flames crept towards his car, was saved by New London Police Lt. Cornelius "Neil" Rodgers, who was off duty when he pulled over near the accident and helped pull Collins from the car. Groton resident Brandon Bylo was also credited with getting Collins and his daughter, who was a passenger in the vehicle, to safety.

State police, in the arrest warrant affidavit for Collins' arrest, concluded that "there was no disabling issue that would prevent the vehicle from being safely moved and there was sufficient space to park the Toyota Avalon within the shoulder."

Collins created a safety hazard, state police allege, by parking in the busy highway's travel lane and not moving to a safer location. Police spoke to Collins and his daughter and gathered statements and video from witnesses as part of the investigation.

Collins, according to his statements to police contained in the arrest warrant, claims the car's steering "felt funny and the car began to jump" and he moved to the right lane where he got out of the car to check the tires. It was only seconds later that he was struck by the tanker.

Collins' daughter, whose name is redacted from police documents, said the car was shaking as they crossed the bridge and her father was moving to the right of the highway when the tire blew. She claimed that after checking the tires, "they got back into the car and Collins was going to move the car into the right shoulder when the car was struck from behind."

In addition to negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison, police charged Collins with illegal parking and driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

The investigation additionally revealed that Fauquet failed to have a proper hazardous materials endorsement and should not have been driving the tanker, the arrest warrant states. Police said Fauquet's lack of an endorsement "does not negate the role that Collins had in failing to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk," by stopping in the travel lane of the highway.

Attorney Anthony C. Basilica, who represents Collins, said he was shocked when he learned about the charges.

"To say he's surprised is kind of an understatement," Basilica said of Collins.

Basilica said that Collins' claim is that the car was broken down and immobile at the time of the crash. Collins would have had few other options but to seek safety inside his vehicle. Basilica said he's seen the arrest warrant affidavit but not yet obtained a copy of the accident reconstruction report.

Free on a $25,000 bond, Collins has entered a not guilty plea in the case and is due back in New London Superior Court on June 4.

g.smith@theday.com