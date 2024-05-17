New London man charged with attempting to solicit sex acts from Montville girls

May 16—MONTVILLE — State police on Wednesday arrested a New London man who they say attempted to solicit sexual acts from two minors, including a 14-year-old girl, in the parking lot of Oakdale Elementary School in July 2021.

The man, Carlos Davila, 21, of 15 Hickory Drive, was charged Wednesday with criminal attempt at second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of risk of injury to a minor. Davila was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Norwich Superior Court.

His arrest was preceded by a lengthy Montville police investigation that included both girls picking Davila out of a lineup, and obtaining his Instagram messages. The department then secured a warrant for Davila's arrest.

In the affidavit for his warrant, the 14-year-old said she met Davila on Instagram. The second girl, whose age was not released, said Davila had known he was talking to an underage girl.

State police said after they obtained the warrant in January 2022, Davila fled to Massachusetts, where he was recently arrested on unrelated charges. On Wednesday, police said they traveled to Franklin County, Massachusetts and extradited him back to Connecticut.