London man charged in arson case

Jun. 12—A local man is facing several felonies in connection to the Kentucky State Police's investigation into a fire that occurred over the weekend.

Billy J. Swafford, 47, of London, has been arrested on charges of first-degree Arson, second-degree Burglary and Possession of Burglar Tools in connection to the Sunday incident.

According to KSP Post 11, troopers were notified of the fire on Laurel River Road around 8:47 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Campground Fire Department responded to the location and located a single-family dwelling on fire. Evidence was discovered that the residence had been burglarized then set on fire with the department requesting a KSP fire investigation.

Trooper Steve Walker, Fire Investigator, responded to the scene along with Constable Robert Smith. During the investigation, according to KSP, it was determined that individual(s) forced their way into the residence, disabled the alarm system and stole several items having a total value of over $10,000.

The structure was then set on fire to cover up the crime. Trooper Walker and Constable Smith located many of the stolen items at the residence of a neighbor.

Laurel County Sheriff Deputy Skylar McFarland responded to the area to assist and located the suspect about 2/10 mile from his residence.

At press time, Swafford remained lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Trp. Walker is continuing the investigation.