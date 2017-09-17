London attack: Amber Rudd dismisses Donald Trump's Parsons Green tweets as 'pure speculation'

Amber Rudd has emphatically denied Donald Trump had received leaked security information when he tweeted about the terror attack at Parsons Green station.

The Home Secretary said the US President's tweet was "pure speculation".

"Another attack in London by a loser terrorist," Mr Trump tweeted shortly after the explosion on the Tube. "These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!"

"It's never helpful to have speculation about an ongoing operation, and I would include the President of the United States in that comment," Ms Rudd told BBC1's Andrew Marr Show.

When Mr Marr asked her if it was speculation and pressed her on whether Mr Trump had "received a leak from Britain," the Home Secretary replied: "It is pure speculation, absolutely."

It would not be the first time British intelligence has been leaked through the US security services.

US media were sent crime scene photos and other details following the Manchester Arena bombing.

When asked if the Americans had learned their lesson, Ms Rudd said: "No I think that's a different lesson if I may.

"Because our particular complaint was an inappropriate and actually outrageous leak of material following the Manchester inquiry. But that was shut down. It didn't happen again."

She added: "That relationship with the American secret services and security services is very important to us for trying to track down the perpetrators.

"Because we have to remember that so much of these attacks have international bases, we have to be able to work privately with secure lines, with the Americans, with the Five Eyes community and with our European friends."

Mr Marr asked: "Is your message to President Trump: Donald stop tweeting, put your phone down and just stop it?"

Ms Rudd said: "I don't think I'd be the first person to say that, would I? We don't want any speculation on an ongoing operation."

The Home Secretary said it appeared the bomber was not a lone wolf but it "too early to reach any final conclusions on that".

Asked if she could give any information on claims by Isis there were other unexploded devices, she said: "We don't.

"It is inevitable that so-called Islamic State, or Daesh, will reach in and try and claim responsibility. We have no evidence to suggest that yet."

Ms Rudd said £24 million of new government money was going to counter-terrorism operations across the country.

Asked if police cuts had hit anti-terror operations, she said: "I think it is too simple to approach it like that.

"What we have is an onslaught of attacks from Daesh trying to radicalise people."

Two men have been arrested under the Terrorism Act in connection with the attack .

All but one of those injured in the explosion have been discharged from hospital, NHS England said.