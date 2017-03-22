London attack: 5 dead, 40 injured in ‘terrorist’ incident on Westminster Bridge

Five people were killed and 40 others injured after an attacker plowed a car into a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge in London on Wednesday afternoon in what U.K. officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.
What we know so far:
- The attack began around 2:30 p.m. local time, when the car struck pedestrians on the bridge before crashing into a gate outside the Houses of Parliament.
- The knife-wielding suspect driving the car was shot after stabbing a police officer guarding the building.
- Both the officer and assailant died at the scene, officials said.
- Some of the 40 wounded on the bridge are said to have suffered “catastrophic” injuries.
- Parliament was placed on lockdown for several hours.
- British police are treating the incident as terrorism.
- Officials said they believe the attack was carried out by a lone individual.
- The suspect has yet to be publicly identified.
- A full counterterrorism investigation is under way.
- London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a video statement condemning the attack.
- “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism,” Khan said.
See a recap of the attack and its aftermath in the live blog below, and tune in Thursday morning for more live updates from London.
