    London attack: 5 dead, 40 injured in ‘terrorist’ incident on Westminster Bridge

    Dylan Stableford
    Senior Editor
    Yahoo News

    Five people were killed and 40 others injured after an attacker plowed a car into a crowd of people on Westminster Bridge in London on Wednesday afternoon in what U.K. officials are investigating as an act of terrorism.

    What we know so far:

    • The attack began around 2:30 p.m. local time, when the car struck pedestrians on the bridge before crashing into a gate outside the Houses of Parliament.
    • The knife-wielding suspect driving the car was shot after stabbing a police officer guarding the building.
    • Both the officer and assailant died at the scene, officials said.
    • Some of the 40 wounded on the bridge are said to have suffered “catastrophic” injuries.
    • Parliament was placed on lockdown for several hours.
    • British police are treating the incident as terrorism.
    • Officials said they believe the attack was carried out by a lone individual.
    • The suspect has yet to be publicly identified.
    • A full counterterrorism investigation is under way.
    • London Mayor Sadiq Khan released a video statement condemning the attack.
    • “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism,” Khan said.

    See a recap of the attack and its aftermath in the live blog below, and tune in Thursday morning for more live updates from London.