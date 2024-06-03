Lombardo signs letter criticizing Biden energy policies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo was one of 20 Republican governors signing a letter to President Joe Biden criticizing current energy policies and calling for a wholesale change of direction.

The joint letter was announced Monday at a Republican governors event in Louisiana, but Lombardo did not attend.

Lombardo and others attacked Biden’s policies they say have increased grocery, gas and utility expenses for Americans.

“The inefficient and often unworkable mandates your administration continues to push are hitting Americans where it hurts the most – their pocketbooks. According to recent reports, your most recent rules and regulations in the energy space are part of a larger unchecked rulemaking effort that is projected to cost American taxpayers $1.37 trillion,” the letter said.

“To address these concerns, we call on you to pause the rhetorical and regulatory hostility towards traditional energy and to include states as active participants in further rulemaking. Secondly, we call on your administration to allow the free markets to flow and adopt an all-of-the-above homegrown energy plan, which includes traditional and renewable energy sources,” the letter said.

Read the full text of the letter at https://www.rga.org/joint-letter-to-biden-on-american-energy-innovation/.

Republican governors have previously criticized the federal government’s pace in setting policies that are pushing consumers to electric vehicles. “Federal mandates on electric vehicles are unrealistic. The American customer should be able to decide what technology makes most sense for them, not the federal government,” a Jan. 22 letter stated.

Lombardo has stated his position on the housing supply in a previous letter to Biden, and a letter to Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom related to California’s law on gasoline prices.

The complete list of governors who signed today’s letter: Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Arizona Gov. Sarah Sanders, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Idaho Gov. Brad Little, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon.

