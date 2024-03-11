Loggerhead sea turtle covered in barnacles found on Pensacola Beach in critical condition

A sea turtle's harrowing weekend adventure at Pensacola Beach has finally ended inside the safety of the Gulfarium CARE Center at Fort Walton Beach.

A beachgoer posted an image of a 107-pound loggerhead sea turtle covered in barnacles found by a volleyball net on Pensacola Beach, just across the street from Portofino Island Resort.

"This poor guy is on the beach by the volleyball net across from Portofino," the post said. "… I am posting this in case someone who follows turtles wants to check him out. He is not alive."

Fortunately, a team from the Gulfarium CARE Center retrieved the turtle, who was alive but in critical condition.

On Monday, the Gulfarium CARE Center posted an update to Facebook about the turtle, who has since been named Nickel.

According to the post, Nickel is a subadult, which means the Gulfarium wasn't able to determine their sex or exact age.

The number of barnacles covering Nickel's shell and body and their additional symptoms led the team to believe it had debilitated turtle syndrome (DTS).

Nickel remains in critical condition, and its outcome remains unclear, according to the Gulfarium. To help support Nickel's care and recovery, you can donate to the CARE Center through this link.

What is debilitating turtle syndrome (DTS)?

Debilitating turtle syndrome, also known as chronic debilitation syndrome (CDS), is a tricky illness because the cause is usually masked by a host of other issues. The exact cause of DTS is unknown, according to the Gulfarium, but it can usually be identified by symptoms of malnutrition, starvation, fatigue, lethargy, hypoglycemia, anemia and being heavily encrusted with epibiota, organisms that live on the surface of other organisms.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, the illness is thought to ultimately weaken the turtle to the point where it floats on the surface of the water, which restricts it to an environment ripe for the recruitment of barnacles.

How common are loggerhead sea turtles?

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FTC) says that the loggerhead turtle is the most common sea turtle found in Florida. They have reddish-brown shells and are named after their large heads. Adults can weigh between 200 and 350 pounds and can reach about 3 feet in length. Loggerhead nests are typically found in Florida between April to September.

Are loggerhead sea turtles endangered?

Loggerheads are protected as a threatened species by the Federal Endangered Species Act. As such, Florida Statutes restricts the take, possession, disturbance, mutilation, destruction, selling, transference, molestation and harassment of marine turtles, nests or eggs.

