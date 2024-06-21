Logger rescued in Trooper 5 hoist mission in Grant County

Jun. 21—CUMBERLAND — A logger who fell from a tree Thursday in Grant County was flown to a Morgantown, West Virginia, hospital after being rescued by a Maryland State Police medevac crew and first-responders.

The victim was flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital following the rescue by the Trooper 5 helicopter based at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport.

State police at Pikesville reported the mission was requested due to the challenging terrain and anticipated prolonger time for a ground rescue.

The rescue took placed in a forested area of the county above a logging trail, police said.