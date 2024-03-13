Logansport students experience model government at statehouse

Mar. 13—Logansport High School students Casen Lake, a senior, and Yoslen Santana, a freshman, participated in the Indiana YMCA Youth and Government Model Government Conference this past weekend in Indianapolis.

The event took place at the Indiana Statehouse from March 8-10.

For Lake, it was his third time participating and this year he served in the role of attorney general.

Santana called his first experience absolutely amazing.

"It made me feel like I was making a change in politics," he said. "It made us feel like we were getting to change something that we did not see fit. Even though it's not something that actually happened in real life, I still felt like that there are different ways to make change."

Lake said there were nearly 150 students from across the state participating, the most he had seen.

"There was a lot more debate and a lot more people involved with it," he said. "We had a lot more pointed positions and it ran more smoothly. Everybody seemed really content about their positions. It was enjoyable but also at the same time bittersweet as it's my last time being there."

The students were treated to a special moment when the conference opened Friday night. Since the General Assembly was still in session, they began their weekend watching the closing statements.

On Saturday, the students were treated to a dance and during a banquet on Sunday, Indiana Supreme Court justice Geoffrey Slaughter spoke.

The remaining time was spent on debate.

To become attorney general, Lake applied and was chosen for the role.

As attorney general, most of his time was arguing the state's position on two model supreme court cases. Cases included a social media case whether the state could pass legislation preventing a social media company from censuring users on the platform and a man's appeal of his dealing methamphetamine charge.

Santana, as a newcomer, chose to join the legislative branch of the government and wrote a bill that focused on helping young non-English speakers in Indiana learn the language through intensive tutoring.

The bill passed the house but was not heard in the senate. One reason for that was that Santana had to step away to compete in the state speech finals with the Logansport speech team.

Lake called his time with the model government an incredible experience over three great years.

"I'm grateful for the ways in which the program changed and helped me grow through better communication, leadership, bipartisanship and the spirt of the (YMCA)," he said. "It truly brings you new skills and ideals and a new perspective."

Lake will attend Ball State University in the fall and study political science.

He hoped more Cass County students would become interested in participating in model government.

Santana was already anticipating the 2025 session. He said the most important thing he learned during the weekend was to stand up for his ideas.

"I got to see so many bills, so many bright people," he said. "For me, it was just seeing every single person and how amazing they are. I've never been around so many people who actually care before."

Santana said no one referred to themselves as a Democrat or Republican, it was just a group of young people who wanted to work together to make change. Debate was always polite, he said, and everyone loved being there.

"If you are interested in government or politics or just the idea of how things run in the country, it becomes kind of a second family to you," said Lake. "You get to see the same people and meet new people each year. It becomes something you look forward to every year. You get to have a voice on things that are impactful or important to you. You get to speak in front of a hundred kids. It gives you a platform in front of a community of people who are like-minded."

Students in sixth grade and up may participate in the Indiana Youth and Government Program. Those interested in getting involved may contact Cass County YMCA representative Dusten Wilson at dusten.wilson@casscountyymca.org.