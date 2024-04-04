Logan man wanted since July 2023 arrested for possession, resisting law enforcement

Apr. 4—A Logansport man with an active warrant was arrested Tuesday afternoon after methamphetamine was discovered during a traffic stop, according to a press release. The man had been wanted since July 2023.

At 12:52 p.m., Deputy Marshal Matt Heflin with the Walton Police Department observed a Ford truck towing a trailer fail to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of U.S. 35 and County Road 700 East in Walton. He also noticed that the trailer did not have brake lights, and he attempted to initiate a traffic stop on Main Street near South Street. The truck failed to stop and continued north on Main Street, then turned west on May Street. The truck finally stopped after turning South onto Maple Street.

During the traffic stop, the driver, 29-year-old Austin Lincoln, attempted to conceal 7.7 grams of methamphetamine and a smoking device from law enforcement, according to the press release.

Lincoln was found to be wanted out of Cass County for failure to appear warrant for a separate charge of possession of methamphetamine, a level 6 felony. He also had warrants issued by White County for bond revocation for the charge of burglary, a level 4 felony, and Miami County for a probation violation for theft, a level 6 felony.

He was arrested and transported to the Cass County Jail. Among the aforementioned warrants from Cass, Miami and White Counties, he was booked for preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a level 5 felony, resisting law enforcement with a motor vehicle, a level 6 felony, obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a C misdemeanor.