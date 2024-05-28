Claymont Junior High School student Logan Cox spells in the practice round of The Canton Repository 78th Regional Final Spelling Bee at Kent State University Conference Center. Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Logan Cox, an eighth-grader at Claymont Middle School in Uhrichsville, has moved on after the first two rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Maryland.

The 14-year-old Cox spelled his first word in Round 1 correctly – RENNET. The correct answer moved him immediately to a Round 2 vocabulary round, and he defined the word REGALIA correctly.

Spellers who make it past the first two rounds Tuesday will compete in Round 3 on Tuesday afternoon beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Spellers who are correct on that third-round word will move on to Wednesday’s quarterfinals, which begin at 8 a.m. The semifinals also are Wednesday, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

The bee’s finals will be Thursday night.

The bee is viewable on Ion Plus on Tuesday and Wednesday. It moved to Ion TV for Thursday’s finals. Anyone with the Plato TV app also can watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee by utilizing the search area.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Logan Cox moves to Round 3 of Scripps Bee