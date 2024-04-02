Logan County buckles down as second wave of storms approaches

LAKEVIEW, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong storms with tornados are a risk in central Ohio Tuesday, but in Lakeview, people are still dealing with the cleanup from last month’s round of storms.

It has been almost three weeks since a deadly EF-3 tornado touched down in the village and for many, their homes are no longer standing. Now, with the threat of more severe weather on the way, Logan County Emergency Management is trying to prepare officials and the community.

Many in the Lakeview area are still focused on getting back to normal.

“It still gets to be pretty overwhelming,” Carla Morris, owner of CJ’s Lakeside Tavern, said Monday. “Like, every day when I drive into town, it’s just you just shake your head. You just can’t believe it.”

On March 14, Morris and others had to shelter in the bathroom at her bar. She said they saw the windows break in the wind and then they ran for shelter.

The space just reopened on Friday.

“I had a couple of moments where it became very overwhelming and I was in tears, but it was tears of happiness,” Morris said.

The group that hid together is now able to celebrate making it through the storm together.

“Instead of seeing the destruction, got to see the positive outcome. It was really, really great,” Morris said.

All over Lakeview, people continue coming together to help one another.

“It’s definitely been an emotional roller coaster, good and bad,” business owner Brenda Moots said. “The community has come together in major ways and we’ve just shown each other hope and lots of love.”

While people are trying to rebuild, Logan County Emergency Management is getting officials ready for Tuesday.

“We would encourage everyone and especially in the Lakeview area to think about where you can shelter that will be safe,” Logan County Emergency Management Director Helen Norris said.

For Lakeview, she stressed that people need to sign up for alerts or have an app that will notify them if there is a tornado.

“The village of Lakeview lost their siren in the tornado,” Norris said. “It was actually a direct hit on the building where the siren was.”

Norris says she is briefing first responders across the county making sure everyone is prepared.

“This is a higher risk than what we’re used to seeing traditionally for our area, so hopefully it won’t actually come to fruition, but the chances are higher now than what they normally are for us, so we’re just doing our best to get the word out to everybody,” Norris said.

She said it is important to have a plan, know where you can shelter, and sign up for alerts either through the Logan County Emergency system or elsewhere.

“We’re just making sure that things are tarped down, buttoned up, doing the best we can and just pray through it that it doesn’t get any worse,” Moots said.

The Storm Team 4 weather app will send alerts about severe weather including tornado warnings. In the case of any severe weather, NBC4 will keep you updated on-air and online.

