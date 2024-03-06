Lodi Unified classified employees protest proposed one-time payouts

Mar. 6—Dozens of Lodi Unified School District classified employees spent the last two afternoons protesting what they consider an unfair one-time pay disbursement.

Members of the district's California School Employees Association bargaining unit protested outside the Starbucks at Kettleman Lane and Highway 99 Monday, then again outside the James Areida Educational Center on East Vine street Tuesday evening.

Desiree Wise, the union's president, said she and fellow members want the district and its board of education to allocate some $15 million in one-time funds equally among all employees.

"We are organizing members to remind the board of education and the district that we are important and should be valued the same as all other employees and bargaining groups," she said. "(The district) would not function without us. There is $15 million on the table for one-time funds. (The district) distributed the funds to bargaining groups based off what percentage of the budget they make up. Every group received a different amount."

Wise said classified employees are the lowest paid in the district, and they will be receiving the least amount of money from this new round of one-time funds.

"The $15 million came from vacancies," she said. "Although CSEA has more than 300 vacancies and have for several years, we are receiving the least amount of money. CSEA feels each employee should have received the same amount of one-time funds as in previous years."

During the board's Feb. 20 meeting, Wise said that $15 million was split among bargaining units last May.

Splitting the funds equally came to roughly $5,000 per district employee, she said. However, CSEA members — which include bus drivers, custodians, secretaries and paraeducators — only received $500 a piece, according to Wise.

Wise also questioned the district's proposal during the Feb. 20 meeting to give administrative employees nearly $8,900 in one-time payouts. The money was part of one-time funding of more than $1.2 million to be divided equally among all management employees in the district. Total compensation, including salaries, benefits and other compensation, would come to nearly $2.5 million.

The board at the time voted to table any action on the proposal until the March 5 meeting.

"We appreciate and value the perspectives of our employee groups, and we are continuing to work with each group through collective bargaining," the district said.