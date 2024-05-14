Lodi shooting leaves one man dead, sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — A man in his late 20s died after being shot on Monday night on the eastern edge of Lodi, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the shooting happened near the intersection of E. Pine St. and Curry Ave., on the eastern limits of the city, soon after 10 p.m.

Auburn officer under investigation for shooting dog, possibly teen

Officials said they are working on confirming if the man is connected to farming businesses that are nearby.

Officials did not provide any information on a possible suspect.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.