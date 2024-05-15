Lodi man arrested for East Pine Street murder

May 15—Just a day after a man was shot and killed at East Pine Street business, his alleged assailant is in custody.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's office announced Wednesday that deputies had arrested 41-year-old Lodi resident Gabriel Hernandez on suspicion of murder the previous evening.

Hernandez was booked into San Joaquin County Jail in French camp Wednesday morning on additional charges of felony possession of a firearm and being a a gang member prohibited from owning or possession ammunition, reports state.

On May 13, shortly after 10 p.m., deputies responded to the report of a shooting in the 6000 block of eat Pine Street.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim, identified as 27-year-old Jorge Cortes Bejar of Lodi, was pronounced dead at the scene, reports state.

During a subsequent investigation, detectives determined Hernandez was the primary suspect in the incident,, and on May 14 at 11:04 p.m., they received information that the Manteca Police Department located his vehicle near Louise Ave and Airport Road in that city.

A Manteca officer followed the vehicle until additional units arrived, then conducted a traffic stop in the area of Walnut Road and Yosemite Avenue. Hernandez was then positively identified by officers, reports state.

During the stop, Hernandez initially complied with officers, but then attempted to flee on foot, reports state.

A perimeter was established, and officers, along with deputies and a Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office helicopter, searched the area. Hernandez was later arrested.

Hernandez is being held without bail, and will appear in San Joaquin County Superior Court's Manteca branch on Friday for arraignment.