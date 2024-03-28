Loddon Indian restaurant loses licence for month over illegal workers

An Indian restaurant has had its alcohol licence temporarily suspended due to modern slavery concerns, despite Home Office recommendations of a harsher penalty.

The Raj, on Bridge Street in Loddon, Norfolk, was raided in October by an immigration enforcement team.

Two illegal workers were arrested and Raj manager Mohammad Uddin admitted not making the proper checks.

South Norfolk Council revoked his licence for a month.

Last year, two out of four staff members at the restaurant were found to be working illegally.

The Home Office also found that Mr Uddin was compensating his workers by giving them food, rather than financial payment.

Mr Uddin denied the claims and said the men were there to do some cash-in-hand cleaning jobs, and had never worked at the restaurant before.

The Home Office recommended the premises' licence be taken away.

However, councillors chose to disregard the advice of the Home Office due to Mr Uddin's lack of previous warnings.

During his hearing at South Norfolk Council, Mr Uddin said: "I've been running this restaurant for many years and I haven't experienced anything like this in my life.

"I was so scared when the officers arrived, there were so many of them. It caused me to say things I did not mean.

"I have now understood that I must do the proper checks for anyone coming to do any kind of work.

"I want to thank everyone in Loddon. All of the local people have supported me."

