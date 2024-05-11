Loda officials work to improve intersection after deadly crash

LODA, Ill. (WCIA) — Last month, a deadly car accident left two Central Illinois women dead. Now, the Village of Loda officials and the Illinois Department of Transportation are working to fix the troublesome intersection where it all happened.

The accident happened at the intersection of Oak and Washington Streets. The trouble with the intersection has to do with a combination of risks: speeding traffic on an open-road highway mixed with obstructed vision due to cars parked outside a town bar.

Some residents are concerned this type of deadly crash could happen again if changes aren’t made.

“They fly through here all day long,” said Brent Sinn, owner of Murdock’s Bar, which is located right at the intersection. “I mean, all day and all night.”

Now, the Village of Loda is working to make the intersection safer. Residents are hoping the changes will prevent future accidents and heartache.

“Unfortunately, sometimes it takes someone getting killed for them to do something like this.” Sinn added.

Loda Mayor Carol Arseneau said she’s lived in the area for more than 20 years and they’ve been lucky this has never happened before.

“A motorcycle pulled out and evidently did not see the car that was coming in. The girl driving the car rear ended him, therefore killing the girl in the car. And then also the lady that was on the back of the motorcycle,” Arseneau said.

Although, she added that there have been some close calls over the years due to blocked sight and speeding traffic in the intersection.

“It’s been a problem for a while because when the people park clear to the corner, it makes the vision hard,” Arseneau added. “You have to practically pull out into oncoming traffic sometimes in order to see around it. And we’ve had some near misses.”

Now, less than a month after the accident, the Loda Village Board agreed on Wednesday to take action. They’re seeking state approval to prohibit parking north of the intersection through a resolution.

“We’re hoping that people are more vigilant about slowing down and also clear the path that hopefully they can see the oncoming traffic,” Arseneau added.

