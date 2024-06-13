Lockwood child killed when struck by semitruck

Jun. 13—A 5-year-old boy from Lockwood was killed Wednesday morning when a semitruck parked in a private driveway in Reeds jolted forward and hit him as the driver was climbing into the truck, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

The boy, whose name has not been released due to his status as a juvenile, died at the scene of the 8:42 a.m. accident on Third Street in Reeds, according to the patrol.

The truck was running and its driver, Brenden D. Crockett, 30, of Lockwood, was standing on its driver's side steps when it was put into gear and struck the boy, according to the report.