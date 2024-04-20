Lockport woman charged with murder of Olcott man

Apr. 20—A Lockport woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of an Olcott man whose body was found in the Town of Alabama.

Kathryn A. Henry, 33, of Lockport was charged Friday with second-degree murder, concealment of a human corpse, second- and fourth-degree conspiracy, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree hindering prosecution, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say she and another person conspired to intentionally cause the death of Michael Poole, 59, of Olcott. The second person is in police custody, the sheriff's office said.

Poole's body was found March 19 while police looking into a missing person case that originated in Niagara County.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is continuing.