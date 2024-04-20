Lockport woman charged with murder

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Genesse County Sheriff’s Office has issued an update in the apparent homicide of 59-year-old Michael G. Poole of Olcott, N.Y.

Kathryn A. Henry, 33, from Lockport, N.Y. was charged with second degree murder in her alleged involvement in the death of Poole. Officials say she attempted to hide his body after conspiring with another party to kill him.

Poole was missing out of Niagara County when his body was found on March 19 in the Town of Alabama, New York.

Along with second degree murder, Henry was also charged with the following:

concealment of a human corpse

fourth degree conspiracy

second degree conspiracy

first degree assault

tampering with physical evidence

first degree hindering prosecution

She is currently being held without bail. The other party is in custody and therefore, not considered a threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation.

