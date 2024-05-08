Lockport Township man, 70, charged in shooting of neighbor

A 70-year-old Lockport Township man has been charged after allegedly shooting a neighbor in the chest Tuesday, according to Will County sheriff’s police.

John Shadbar, of the 16500 block of West 144th Place, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery as well as felony possession and use of a firearm, according to police.

His neighbor, a 45-year-old woman, was shot while outside her home Wednesday and suffered a gunshot wound to her chest, which exited her back, police said. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and has undergone surgery, according to police.

Police said they responded at 5:37 p.m. to the area of 144th Place and Rickerman Road in unincorporated Lockport Township for a shots fired complaint.

While deputies were responding to the scene, they were told that the woman had been shot once by her neighbor.

Witnesses told police the 70-year-old man was outside walking around the property.

The man went inside his home and barricaded himself inside, police said.

A crisis negotiator with the Will County sheriff’s office spoke to the offender over the phone and convinced him to come out of his home with his hands up, which he did and was taken into custody.

Records show he was booked early Wednesday into the Will County Detention Center, with charges filed by Will County sheriff’s police.

