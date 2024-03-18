Lockport man who fatally shot bicyclist with an air gun pleads guilty

Mar. 18—A Lockport man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a bicyclist with an air gun this past August in Buffalo.

Kenneth James, 43, of Lockport pleaded guilty on Friday before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case to one count of second-degree manslaughter (Class "C" felony). James pleaded guilty to the count in full satisfaction of the indictment against him.

The incident occurred about 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 14 when James recklessly shot an air gun at the victim, Joseph Dash, 38, who was riding a bicycle on Broadway near Krettner Street in the City of Buffalo. Dash died at the scene. An autopsy determined that he died from a pellet round shot to his chest.

James faces a maximum of 15 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 6. Prosecutors requested that James be remanded pending sentence. Judge Case continued his release on bail set at $250,000 cash or bond.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Detective Sgt. Sean McCabe, Detective Mark Costantino, Detective Adam Stephany and Detective Christopher Sterlace of the Buffalo Police Department for their work in the investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank A. Strano of the Major Crimes Bureau and Assistant District Attorney Justin H. Caldwell of the Homicide Bureau.