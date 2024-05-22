Lockdown lifted at Western Hills Elementary after threat, arrest, according to police

A Fort Worth elementary school was placed on lockdown on Tuesday after the school received a threat from a caller, according to police.

Around 3:05 p.m., police were dispatched to Western Hills Elementary School in response to an investigation call reporting a school threat.

According to 911 call logs, the suspect called the campus and said they were going to “light the school up.”

Officers found the suspect who made the call and they were taken into custody without incident, according to police. Officers did not locate a weapon.

After determining the campus was safe, the lockdown was lifted. Homeland Security detectives were also notified.

Police have not specified whether the suspect is facing charges.

Fort Worth ISD has not yet responded to the Star-Telegram’s request for comment.