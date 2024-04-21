Lockdown lifted at Illinois capitol after bomb threat

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State officials said the Illinois capitol complex was placed on lockdown on Sunday following a bomb threat.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias relayed the incident on social media. State Police reported a bomb threat outside the Springfield capitol, leading Secretary of State Police to issue a lockdown and sweep for explosive devices.

Budzinski lobbies on Capitol Hill about recognizing 1908 Springfield Race Riot site

The capitol was reopened just before 2 p.m. after the threat was deemed not credible.

“We will provide more information as it becomes available,” Giannoulias said.

This marks the third time this year that the state capitol has faced serious threats. In early January, several state capitols across the country received bomb threats, including Illinois. Just last month, a threat also caused the capitol to go on lockdown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.