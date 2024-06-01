'Lock Him Up': Local Dems react to Trump conviction at annual convention in Worcester

WORCESTER — A chorus of "Lock Him Up, Lock Him Up" rolled through the DCU Center Saturday where more than 2,000 Massachusetts Democrats gathered for their annual convention with one order of business: to nominate Sen. Elizabeth Warren as the party's choice for senator and ensure she returns to Washington.

From left, Denise Bilotta and Dick Shea at the Massachusetts State Democratic Convention Saturday in Worcester.

The chorus rolled through the building as Warren discussed former president and presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, who was convicted on 34 felony counts Thursday by a New York jury of his peers.

"Give Democrats a trifecta in the White House, the Senate and the House and we will deliver," Warren said, promising to codify the Voting Rights Act to ensure all Americans can exercise their civic duty with ease and to eradicate the filibuster, the mechanism used to prevent action on controversial measures, and to ensure statehood for the District of Columbia.

Even as the speakers on the stage discussed the Thursday jury decision that made Trump a convicted felon, some mentioning him by name and others eschewing it, local delegates voiced their reactions to the conviction.

"I can only say one thing: People must be held accountable, said Doreen Samuels, a delegate from First Worcester. (Donald Trump's conviction) proved to me that the justice system works; no one is above the law."

Other delegates, like Dick Shea of Ward 2 in Worcester, were not as restrained in their observations.

"It was a long time coming, there should be many more convictions in his future," Shea said. "He is the most devious, manipulative rookie politician. He's totally corrupt."

Denise Bilotta, Ward 9, sitting next to Shea, believes the former president had taken the decency out of the presidency.

"Joe Biden must be our next president, he's a decent man with experience and knowledge," Bilotta said.

Paul Yorkis, a Medway delegate, was dressed for the event, sporting an American flag shirt and pants embroidered with the flag.

"I think it's critical that the residents of the commonwealth support the values and goals of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. The party stands for service for veterans, housing, advancing energy efficiency and conservation," Yorkis said, adding his agreement to Samuels' observation. "The decision by a jury in New York City reaffirms that our democracy works in spite of claims to the contrary."

In her remarks, Warren came to the same conclusion: "The legal system worked. Donald Trump and his supporters were on attack against the courts, the judges, the juries, the witnesses. But the process worked as it is supposed to."

Warren, who is running for a third six-year term, said the former president enjoyed the best legal team money could buy. His attorneys examined the jurors and the witnesses. Both the prosecution and defense signed off on them.

"The jurors listened to the evidence and they found him guilty; now he is a convicted felon," Warren said, adding that the man can "cry, whine and lie, but he is a convicted felon."

Even as they discussed the gains for Massachusetts and the nation achieved by elected Democrats, speakers from state Democratic Party Chairman Steve Kerrigan to Gov. Maura Healey urged the delegates in the audience to reach out to family, friends, neighbors in Massachusetts and beyond to urge them to vote in November and to support the reelection of Biden.

All progress achieved by the current administration — the passage of the trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, forgiveness of student debt, creation of a climate change job corps and even the reduction in the price of insulin to $35 a month — are at risk of being reversed and undone by a Trump presidency, Warren said.

"Trump cozies up to racists, white nationalists; he said he will be a dictator from Day 1," Warren said. "Listen to him."

Warren and others paraphrased the late American poet Maya Angelou: If people tell you who they are, believe them.

In his remarks, Secretary William Galvin said he had just finalized the primary ballot for the November elections. Warren is not being challenged by a Democrat, but three Republicans are vying to run against her in the fall.

