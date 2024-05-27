Lock gates closure leaves narrowboat owners stranded

Narrowboat owners Val and Brian Timperley have paid £300 for help getting from Ely to York [John Devine/BBC]

Narrowboat owners have said the closure of a major lock was having a "major financial impact".

The gates at Salters Lode in Downham Market, Norfolk connect many waterways in Cambridgeshire and have been shut all year.

A build up of silt on the tidal side of the lock means the gates that are operated by the Middle Level Commissioners remain closed.

The Environment Agency, which is responsible for the channel entrance to the lock, said the silt should be cleared by mid-June.

'Emergency measures'

Val and Brian Timperley, who have lived on a narrowboat for 17 years, are currently stuck in Ely, Cambridgeshire.

They want to get to York, but would normally need to go through Salters Lode.

"We're having to take emergency measures," said Mr Timperley.

The couple asked a pilot to take them through a more difficult route via The Wash waterway.

"It's not dangerous but can be a bit rough at times," said Mrs Timperley, who said the pilot would charge £300.

Silt has built up on the tidal side of Salters Lode on the banks of the River Great Ouse [Ivor Cane]

Salters Lode gives access to the River Great Ouse, the Cam, and other tributaries.

"We're desperate to get Salters Lode open," said Paul Burrows, chief executive of the Middle Level Commissioners.

"Whilst I do recognise our borders are limited at the moment, there are more than 160,000 kilometres to explore in the Middle Level. It's quite unique."

'It's not fair'

Paula Syred runs a narrowboat hire business in March, Cambridgeshire.

"We've had cancelled bookings, we've had people defer their holidays," she said. "It's not fair - you look forward to your holiday."

She said 10 of her narrowboats were currently stuck on the other side of the lock.

"It's going to have a major financial impact," said Ms Syred. "People can explore the Middle Level, which in a short break or a week is fine, but the options are limited."

Paula Syred said the lock gate closure has had a "major impact" on her narrowboat business [BBC/John Devine]

The Environment Agency said it had recently completed "substantial" de-silting works at Denver near Downham Market.

A spokesperson said: "We have been subject to delays across all our navigation works programme as a direct result of the weather and subsequent river conditions."

The agency said contractors were busy clearing Salters Lode lock.

"Work has commenced to remove the silt from the entrance to the lock using floating plant equipment. We are hopeful that the work will be complete by mid-June," the spokesperson said.

