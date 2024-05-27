New location for Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum is finding a new home.

They are relocating to the old State Police Barracks in Beckley.

The Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum’s original goal was to host a soft-open by Memorial Day, but they are taking their time to make some major additions.

Raleigh County Veteran’s Museum President, Ron Hedrick told 59News, “We want people to be able to come in from the public and remember what it used to look like and see how nice we made it into a museum and how you transform a building into something that’s going to serve this community now in a different way. But honor the history of the building, the history of the veterans, and also our new addition will be all the first responders.”

The new Veteran’s Museum is set to open new displays, a theater, and they are bringing along the 20-foot-long model West Virginia battleship to their new location.

Not only are they opening up their space to honor local first responders, but they also intend to continue their service to veterans as well.

“We’re going to offer the space for other organizations out there so that they can have a space to come and meet and stuff. There’s a lot of organizations that deal with veterans and other community things that don’t actually have a home, and we want to make that building not just a museum but a home that they can come and still serve the community with what they do.” added Hedrick.

Hedrick also told 59News that the new Veteran’s Museum location is set to host their soft open by late June.

