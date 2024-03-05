Location identified for 1st American Classical Academy charter school in La Vergne

American Classical Academy public charter school will open this August in La Vergne despite previous public opposition, organizers confirmed Monday.

The school will be open to all students in Rutherford County at 2 Ingram Blvd. off Interstate 24.

The facility is officially under contract and is being purchased by American Classical Education Foundation from David B. Ingram.

The charter school, which can operate with tax dollars independent of the elected Rutherford County Board of Education, is using private funds to buy the building from Ingram Content Group.

ACA expects to start with K-5 grades for 340 students at the Ingram building before adding a grade each year until reaching 690 K-12 students, Head of School Phillip Schwenk confirmed recently with The Daily News Journal.

"It's the best facility we looked at throughout the search," said Schwenk, who expects renovations to be completed before the school year at the campus that includes parking, greenspace, safe access, wiring, a gym space, and a kitchen and cafeteria area. "You can actually do school in it right of way. It’s just a very good building to start a school in."

Schwenk later added that the location offers the safest and highest quality environment for students andis most convenient for families.

ACA has the backing of Gov. Bill Lee. The charter school plans to use free curriculum and training offered by the conservative, Christian Hillsdale (Michigan) College, in La Vergne as well as at a Jackson charter school expected to open by 2025.

The campus in Rutherford County will be one of three public charter schools expected to open soon.

The other two charter schools in Rutherford County with plans to serve K-8 grades include Rutherford Collegiate Academy on Manson Pike on the westside of Murfreesboro; and Springs Empower Academy on Enon Springs Road West in Smyrna.

The Rutherford County Board of Education has reviewed two plans by American Classical Academy. The board voted 6-1 against the initial application July 2022 before approving a revised plan in a 5-2 vote April 2023.

Board member Katie Darby of La Vergne supports American Classical Academy.

"We are a very diverse county," Darby said. "We need options that will appeal to all parents. It’s another way to add more seats for our students. I’m excited that they found a property in La Vergne. It is one of our most rapidly growing and overly populated areas."

Schwenk touts the classical education curriculum offered by Hillsdale College because the approach "recognizes the whole child" and goes beyond being intellectually sound.

American Classical Education wants children to read well, think well and think free well, Schwenk said.

The charter school in grades K-2 will stress phonics to help children learn language by saying words, hearing words, reading words and writing words, Schwenk said.

Children also will learn the Greek, Latin and German roots of the English language and diagram sentences.

The school also will stress students to learn to logic, reasoning, math, science, and moral and political philosophy.

Students, for example, will consider "what does it mean to seek a happy life," Schwenk said.

Students will read and study the U.S. Constitution and the Federalist Papers starting in fourth grade and continue this in seventh, eighth and high school grades, he said.

The goal is for students to read well, do math well, reason well and be good citizens.

Students also will learn about the ancient Greeks, Romans and Judeo-Christian influences on the United States of America, Schwenk said. Students, for example, will read the translated writings of Ancient Greek philosophers, such as Socrates, Plato and Aristotle.

"We rely on primary sources," Schwenk said. "You still study the rest of the world."

Students by 12th grade will write a senior thesis based on what they've learned from the school and all of what've they've read, and present this project to a panel of teachers and peers, Schwenk said.

“The building is in great shape and will be ready with very few renovations to serve students this fall. It has ample green space and easy parking,” Schwenk said in a press release Monday. “It is big enough to accommodate our growth into a full-fledged K-12 school. It will be our home for a long time.”

