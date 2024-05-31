Locals weigh in on Trump’s guilty verdict

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As you can imagine, Thursday’s verdict brought out a range of emotions and opinions from local voters.

Some say they’re disappointed in the convictions, while others believe the process was fair.

Shortly after that verdict came through late Thursday afternoon, people in Luzerne County expressed their opinions on the conviction, a little more than five months away from the general election.

Former US President Donald Trump was found guilty Thursday by a New York jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

“He deserves it. He’s crazy,” said Pittson resident Mary Beth Sabitus.

It’s a verdict some of those in Wilkes-Barre Township are celebrating while others come to the presumptive Republican nominee’s defense.

“He was railroaded by the government. They are afraid of him,” said Steve Glinane from Pocono Lake.

“It’s a sad day, it really is,” said Mountain Top resident Tom Stavitzski.

It took less than 12 hours to reach a guilty verdict in the hush money criminal case, making Trump the first former president to become a convicted felon.

“Not a good example for America,” Sabitus stated.

“For what he went through I don’t think it’s a big deal because I know it’s a sham,” said Tom Stavitzski from Mountain Top.

“That’s crazy that that can even happen. You know they are supposed to be for the people. In my opinion, he’s a shady guy,” said Nathan Yocius from Mountain Top.

Ultimately, it’s a history-making verdict that could very well upend the general election, come November 5.

For Stavitzski and Glinane, the criminal conviction won’t sway their vote.

“I’ll vote for Donald Duck over Joe Biden, it’s not going to change my mind. If he is able to run I think people are going to wake up for once and see why are people going out of their way to get this guy,” Stavitzski stated.

“If he’s on the ballot, I’ll vote for him,” Glinane said.

But Yocius believes no one is above the law.

“I don’t think he should be able to run for president again. If someone is found guilty I feel like instead of him just being able to be pushed off because of his status or his money. I feel like he should actually be prosecuted like the normal person,” Yocius explained.

Former president Trump’s sentencing is set to take place on July 11.

