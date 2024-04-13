Locals, tourists share eclipse in Ashtabula County

Apr. 13—Ashtabula County was a special place on Monday as hundreds of people descended on the area to watch the solar eclipse.

People from as far away as Europe, and dozens of states across the country, stood shoulder-to-shoulder as the skies went dark at Walnut Beach and throughout the area.

The opportunity to experience a unique phenomenon with people from next door and across the globe led to an outpouring of cheers when the sun disappeared from the afternoon sky.

Walnut Beach, Kent State Ashtabula, Giddings Park in Jefferson and backyards across the region were places to experience history.

Safety glasses were a must have for eclipse watchers and most seemed to follow instructions wearing the glasses before the eclipse went to totality.

Area residents will only have to wait another 20 years until the next one shines on northestern Ohio.