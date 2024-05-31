Locals, party chairs, state officials react to Trump verdict

May 31—The Weatherford Democrat sought out reactions from local readers, party chairs and state officials in the wake of a verdict Thursday that found former President Donald Trump guilty on 34 felony counts. Here's what they had to say:

Callie Stout, Weatherford

"Donald Trump's actions and words these past few months are not those of an innocent man. It's not surprising he was found guilty.

"I feel that our justice system succeeded, and I am grateful he will be held accountable for his actions. However, it is bittersweet because I feel that this will further the divide in our country. I fear that the lack of respect and trust in our government created by Donalt Trump will be something that Americans will not be able to overcome."

Cindy Graham, Weatherford

"Trump guilty on all counts. What a shame! Our country is in a sad shape!"

Barbara Upham, Palo Pinto County GOP Chair

"I think the Biden campaign will use [this] as negatively as possible, but I think President Trump will be fine.

"A lot of people were certain it would happen this way. I was hoping it wouldn't, but I think it galvanizes (Trump's) base.

"I still don't know what crime they were after other than trying to tie it to bookkeeping. I don't know exactly who knew exactly what was going on as far as where the money was going, except for Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen. I have no faith in his testimony."

Carla Schoonover-Porter, Palo Pinto County

"As the Democratic Party Chair of Palo Pinto County, I respect the rule of law and the verdict of guilty that was determined by a jury. This verdict reinforces the principals of our judicial system, in that no one is above the law."

Kay Parr, Parker County Democratic Chair

"The guilty verdicts of the former President should not be politicized. It is evidence that our judiciary works, that we are all accountable for our deeds, and no man is above the law. Evidence was presented, the jury deliberated, and found him guilty on 34 felony counts.

"As citizens, it is our civic duty to participate in our democracy and vote, to be well informed about our candidates and make choices that are for the good of our country."

State Rep. Drew Springer

"The verdict in the Trump trial is a blatant example of Biden's corruption through his abuse of our justice system. In a desperate attempt to cling to power and save himself in November, Biden has weaponized our institutions against his political rivals. This isn't justice; it's a travesty."

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz

"This entire trial has been a sham, and is nothing more than political persecution.

The only reason they prosecuted Donald Trump is because Democrats are terrified he will win reelection."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

..."These cowardly, spineless political hacks have turned our justice system into a weapon, something you would expect in a third-world dictatorship, not the land of the free...

"This verdict is an outright assault not only on President Trump but on every American who believes in justice and the rule of law..."