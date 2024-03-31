Locals flock to Balloon Fiesta Park for Easter fun

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people gathered at Balloon Fiesta Park on Sunday for all the fun, easter activities, including an egg hunt.

A Heavenly Taste Cakery and the Delectable Baking Company hosted the third annual Easter egg hunt.

With more than 3,000 people at last year’s event at Expo New Mexico, organizers wanted to expand this year’s event with roughly 4,000 people attending this year’s hunt.

The free event also included a meet and greet with the Easter bunny, some outdoor games, foods and drinks from local vendors, and a live DJ.

