Locals celebrate Easter with NYC Bonnet Festival

NEW YORK CITY (PIX11) – People from around the world are marking Easter with stylish attire and bonnets in a New York City tradition.

The annual Easter Parade and Bonnet Festival kicked off in midtown at 10 a.m. as locals dressed in their Sunday best on Fifth Avenue.

The parade and festival, which takes place outside of Saint Patrick’s Cathedral and runs along Fifth avenue between 49th and 57th Streets, has been a tradition since the 1870s.

The celebration lasts through 4 p.m. Sunday.

