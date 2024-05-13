Locally, Maysville has the most extensive policy regarding cellphone usage in schools

ZANESVILLE − In March, Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted met with school leaders during a roundtable to discuss research showing cellphone use is negatively affecting students' mental health, academic performance and social well-being.

DeWine urged educators across the state to consider banning — or at least limiting the use — of phones in schools.

A look at the cell phone policies at several Muskingum County high schools by The Times Recorder shows all the local school districts already had fairly restrictive policies in place, with Maysville schools going one step further to address bullying, cheating, privacy and other concerns.See what the schools are enforcing:

Zanesville City Schools: In 2023, Zanesville City Schools implemented a no cell phone policy at school. Cell phones are not permitted at school and students are required to keep their phones in their lockers. If students must use a phone during the school day, they must go to the office to use the office phone.East Muskingum Schools: East Muskingum schools does not allow cell phone, smart watch, earbuds, or any other electronic devices to be used at school. In some cases, students may be permitted to use a device for instructional purposes only. The official school policy also dictates that a student who brings a cell phone to school is giving tacit permission for their data to be searched “as long as the search is tied to a specific violation.” Students are encouraged to leave these devices at home.West Muskingum Schools: West Muskingum Schools has two policies. The elementary and middle schools’ policy is that students are not allowed to have cell phones at school at any time. The high school policy is that cell phones are not allowed to be out in class without teacher permission for instructional or educational use. High school students are allowed to use their cell phones at lunch.Tri-Valley Schools: Tri-Valley schools maintains a no cell phone usage policy at school at any time. They also note that “A student’s wifi device must be concealed and used for academic purposes only with teacher/staff permission each period.” Students are also not permitted to use school phones for personal use, unless approved by office personnel. The policy directs students that “arrangements for after school activities should be made at home before school.”

Bishop Rosecrans: Bishop Rosecrans' cell phone policy does not allow for cell phone usage during the school day except for at lunch or if given permission by a teacher for instructional or educational purposes. Students are not permitted to photograph or video anyone on school property without their permission.Maysville Schools: Maysville schools has the most extensive usage mandate with its “personal communication devices” policy. It includes computers, tablets, electronic readers, cell phones, and smartphones. Students are not permitted to use these devices during class and the devices must be powered off, unless permitted by a teacher for instructional or educational purposes. Students, however, are permitted to use these devices before and after school, during lunch breaks, on the bus or other school transportation, at after-school activities, or school-related functions so long as “they do not create a distraction, disruption or otherwise interfere with the educational environment.”Maysville Schools goes one step further in their policy by addressing bullying and criminal behavior. They expressly say that “Using a PCD to capture, record and/or transmit audio and/or pictures/video of an individual without proper consent is considered an invasion of privacy and is not permitted…If the violation involves potentially illegal activity the confiscated-PCD may be turned-over to law enforcement.”Personal Privacy section: PCDs, including but not limited to those with cameras, may not be activated or utilized at any time in any school situation where a reasonable expectation of personal privacy exists. These locations and circumstances include, but are not limited to locker rooms, shower facilities, rest/bathrooms, and any other areas where students or others may change clothes or be in any stage or degree of disrobing or changing clothes.Covert Audio recordings: Students are expressly prohibited from using covert means to listen in or make a recording (audio or video) of any meeting or activity at school.Bullying: Students may not use a PCD in any way that might reasonably create in the mind of another person an impression of being threatened, humiliated, harassed, embarrassed or intimidated.Fraud or Cheating: Students are also prohibited from using a PCD to capture, record, and/or transmit test information or any other information in a manner constituting fraud, theft, cheating, or academic dishonesty.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: A look at cellphone policies at Zanesville-area high schools