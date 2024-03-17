Local yoga studio owner raises funds for client’s wheelchair

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A local yoga studio owner is raising money to support a client’s need for a wheelchair. Melanie Chavez of Ren Yoga Studio in Pueblo shaved her head this week to kick off a fundraising project for her client, Isabella (Bella) Gaughan, who needs a special kind of wheelchair that she and her family are unable to afford.

Melanie created a GoFundMe page for Bella, whose severe Endometriosis and Fibromyalgia, among other conditions, cause her to suffer from frequent fainting, chronic fatigue, chest pain, frequent nausea, and vertigo.

Melanie was thinking about donating money to a national cause and then became inspired when she saw Isabella’s artistic talent. “Isabella did this beautiful mural in the studio, and she was talking about how she needs a wheelchair and insurance makes this preventative,” Melanie said. “And I was like, why don’t I give back to somebody who’s in my community? So I decided to shave my head and hopefully raise money to get her a wheelchair.”

“I’m kind of in shock,” said Bella. “If I’m being completely honest, I wasn’t expecting it. It was after class one night, and she was like, ‘Hey, what if I shaved my head for you?’ And I was just like, I can’t even, like, imagine that someone would do something like that for me. And it was just really magical.”

Bella’s biological mother took methamphetamines and methadone while she was in the womb, and she was removed from her first family just before she turned two, as a result of severe neglect, and put into foster care. Bella praised her foster family as a “safe and healthy environment to grow in” but began manifesting health issues in her teen years.

“Swollen joints, irregular fainting, and inability to stand for long periods of time make a wheelchair a necessity for living an independent life,” Bella said. “My family and I cannot afford a wheelchair, because unfortunately, insurance won’t cover one for me. They see it as preventative. I see it as a necessity to live a full life.”

Since she shaved her head on March 10, 2024, Melanie has raised nearly $1000 toward her goal. Bella is also raising money with a small business venture which she promotes on Instagram.

“I am indebted to Melanie Chavez for offering to help me raise funds,” Bella said, “and I understand how money may be tight right now. If you would feel better making a purchase rather than donating, I have started a line of service dog (and regular dog) gear—custom collars and custom-designed vests. They can be purchased from me directly.”

