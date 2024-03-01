Local woman celebrates leap day by turning '17' years old

Feb. 29—Being born on leap day might sound unappealing to some since it only comes around every four years, but for one St. Joseph woman, it makes her birthday all the more special.

Claudia Tapia De Dominguez will be enjoying a dinner with her children and loved ones for her "17th" birthday on Feb. 29.

Born in 1956 in Mexico City, the 68-year-old said she loves her leap year birthday.

"Everybody remembers you. It's such a special date," Dominguez said.

Whenever she tells people when her birthday is, she says many are surprised and don't believe her.

"Yeah, they are surprised. They believe that nobody can be born on that date. It's like impossible," she said.

Dominguez said she always gets many compliments and congratulations because of her special birthday.

Although her real birthday only rolls around every four years, Dominguez wouldn't change it even if she could.

"Because I need to take away my years to make me feel younger," she said.

In years when leap day doesn't come around, Dominguez celebrates her birthday on Feb. 27, which is her brother and sister's birthday.

One of the biggest perks for her is that she can have a three-day celebration.

"When we don't have the (leap) year, I celebrate with them on the 27th," she said. "But many people celebrate me on the 28th, on the 1st. It doesn't matter."

"That's another thing I like about it," she continued. "I celebrate on the 27th with my family, the 28th, the 1st. Well, you have three-day celebrations."