Local veterans remember fallen family at Memorial Day service

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Memorial Day, those who gave their lives for their country are honored. On Monday morning, the Mountain Home National Cemetery invited the community to remember the soldier who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

For veterans Fred Rountree and Paul Castellano, their connection to Memorial Day goes beyond their own time in the service.

“My father was on the ground and led away,” Rountree said of his father, who was declared Missing in Action in 1951. “[He was] captured by North Koreans.”

“My son enlisted in 2004; he enlisted in the Army,” Castellano said of his son who served in Iraq. “He was on an elevated position with his sniper team, and he took fire and was killed.”

The men played significant roles in Monday’s ceremony, including the presentation of a set table honoring those who were declared Missing in Action. For Rountree, presenting the table allowed him to reflect on his own position.

“One of the casualties of having a father that’s Missing in Action is that you don’t talk about the children as often as you do about the wife, the fathers, mothers,” said Rountree.

Rountree and Castellano helped lay the Memorial Day Wreath. Castellano said being a part of the ceremony is bigger than the ceremony itself.

“Not only to be here but to participate in this is incredibly humbling,” said Castellano. “And moving in a way that is difficult to describe.”

Both men, along with the keynote speaker retired General Fred McCorkle, said enjoying the three-day weekend is okay, but remembering why the holiday exists is key.

“[As] someone that’s knocked on 26 doors to tell their spouse or mother that a loved one wasn’t coming home, that makes it really tough,” said McCorkle. “And for our American public, everybody should look at that today.”

“We understand it’s a family affair,” said Rountree. “We don’t regret it, but also, my children also know the importance of it.”

“The reason we remember this day is because of what those that have died have provided for this country,” Castellano said. “While I don’t believe we need to guilt people because those that died, died for the freedom to have that type of an event on this day. On the flip side, we would always hope that somewhere in the back of their mind, they would remember why they have the freedom to celebrate in that way.”

In attendance at the ceremony were Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg and State Representative Rebecca Alexander.

