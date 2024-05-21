Local veteran to give first salute to graduating cadet

CHILLICOTHE — Local Vietnam War Veteran Rick Hatton was recently selected to give the first salute to a graduating Navy cadet at his graduation, something Hatton calls being selected an "honor."

The first salute is a tradition in many of the military branches where those graduating give a special silver dollar to those giving them the first salute of their career. Those chosen to give the first salute are often mentors or special people in a graduate's life.

Hatton has known Nicholas Gobich since he was born as Hatton and his wife were friends with Nick's parents, Craig and Lina. The group met at the Chillicothe VA and became quick friends eventually traveling together on vacation.

An old photo shows Rick Hatton and a young Nicholas Gobich on vacation. Hatton has known Gobich since he was born.

Hatton was raised in Ross County and said he always knew he wanted to become a Marine. He eventually did and served for around 18 months during the Vietnam War where he fought in the A Sầu Valley. During this time he and four others were stuck leaving four seriously wounded and one dead.

The attack resulted in Htton having major damage to his leg and hand, which he said he was lucky to keep. This injury, which still gives him problems today, would eventually lead to him leaving the service much earlier than he ever intended.

With his injury when Hatton and the Gobich family would go on vacation he would often sit out during some activities, this led to him spending time with Gobich where he would tell war stories, which fascinated Gobich and his brother, and bond over their mutual love of history.

"We've always had a bond," said Hatton.

Years later Gobich, now 22 years old, is set to graduate from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor's Degree in Nuclear Engineering with plans to become a Submarine Officer.

Nicholas Gobich is a 22 year old from Tennessee who will be graduating from the United States Naval Academy.

Though he does not see Hatton very often, as the family has moved from the area, he still called to ask if he would be the one to give him the first salute of his career. when he got the message Hatton said he was so choked up that he could not immediately call back with an answer.

He said being chosen for this shows how much respect Gobick has for him and other veterans.

"To me, it is a significant honor," said Hatton of being selected.

As the pair get closer to the first salute Hatton said he is both "nervous" and "excited" about the event. He has been researching the significance of the first salute and even practicing in the mirror to make sure his salute is crisp so that he can do right by Gobich as he enters his career in the service.

Hatton will be presenting Gobich with his first salute during his graduation on May 24.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Local veteran says it is an "honor" to give out first salute