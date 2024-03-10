Local USPS Letter Carrier robbed at gunpoint

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint on Saturday, Mar. 9, 2024, in Colorado Springs.

The letter carrier was unloading/loading a community mailbox on the 900 block of Teal Ct. when he was robbed, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). The robbery was reported to CSPD around 11 a.m. on Saturday. Some keys were taken from the letter carrier, but he was left unharmed.

The following photos were provided by USPIS.

USPIS described the suspect as “a young, black male in his late teens or early 20s, slim build, approximately 6’ tall and 160lbs wearing a black hoodie and grey pants with a mask pulled up over his nose.”

Anyone with information about this suspect should contact USPIS immediately at 877-876-2455 and reference “Colorado Springs robbery.”

