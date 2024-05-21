Local TGI Fridays permanently closed

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – A local TGI Fridays restaurant is now closed.

A spokesperson for the company said the Mentor restaurant, located at 7814 Reynolds Road, closed its doors on May 14.

The company did not give a reason for the closure but in January announced in a press release the planned closure of 36 “underperforming” locations as part of the company’s “ongoing growth strategy.”

City officials have said there are no plans in place yet to replace the restaurant with another business.

The TGI Fridays location in Mentor had been in business for nearly 30 years.

Other TGI Fridays locations in Northeast Ohio include Brooklyn, Canton, Stow, and Strongsville.

