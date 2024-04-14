Local teens involved in deadly rollover crash: OSP

*The above video shows the most dangerous highways in Ohio*

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post is investigating a crash that took the life of a 17-year-old boy, according to troopers.

Troopers said both 17-year-old boys were in a 2004 pick-up truck on state Route 193 when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned several times.

“The two juvenile occupants in the truck…were not wearing safety belts and were both ejected during the crash. Their seating positions at the time of the crash have not yet been determined,” according to troopers.

Troopers said that 17-year-old Austin Pal, of Ashtabula, died at the scene of the crash.

According to the highway patrol, another 17-year-old boy in the vehicle was flown to Metro Health Medical center in Cleveland with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and remains under investigation, troopers said.

